11/10: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Martin looks at an organization extending a helping hand to wounded veterans and their families. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with actor Ted Danson about his new Netflix series, “A Man on the Inside”; Anthony Mason interviews music producer T Bone Burnett; Bill Whitaker reports on one woman’s search for her ancestor, a former slave and Civil War veteran; Seth Doane examines a promising new therapy for PTSD; Robert Costa looks ahead following former President Donald Trump’s reelection victory; and Martha Stewart prepares recipes from her 100th book, “Martha: The Cookbook.”