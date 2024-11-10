Watch CBS News

Honoring a Civil War veteran who was lost to history

Curious about her family's history, journalist Cheryl Wills began researching her ancestry, and found she was related to Sandy Wills, a former slave who served in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops. Her search also led her to a distant relative, a former plantation, and ultimately to Private Wills' remains, which have now been laid to rest - with full military honors - at a veterans cemetery in Memphis. CBS News' Bill Whitaker reports.
