A promising new treatment for PTSD Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment long used to combat compression sickness in divers. But at a hospital in Israel they're using it to address a very different malady: post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Correspondent Seth Doane looks at the treatment's promising results that have been seen in both military veterans and survivors of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks. He also talks with doctors in America about using this treatment to help millions of veterans suffering from PTSD.