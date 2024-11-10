Watch CBS News

Looking ahead after a Trump victory

Former President Donald Trump's reelection is a momentous comeback story, and a time of celebration for his supporters. But for those who backed Vice President Kamala Harris, it is a crushing loss to a man who attempted to overturn the 2020 election. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa looks at the factors that helped decide the presidential election, including race, gender and class, as well as a global trend of rejecting incumbents following the economic ravages of COVID.
