A French village honors a U.S. soldier killed in WWII Gerri Eisenhauer's father, Private William Walters, died in World War II just a few months before she was born – killed in action in France, according to a brief telegram. Eisenhauer believed she would never learn what happened to her father, until she received word that the French village of Grez-sur-Loing was planning to pay tribute to Private Walters, to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of France. Steve Hartman reports.