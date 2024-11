A helping hand to America's wounded veterans In 2004 Karen Guenther was an ICU nurse at Camp Pendleton, in California, when wounded service members from the Battle of Fallujah started coming home, to seemingly insurmountable financial hardship. Armed with a copy of "Nonprofits for Dummies," she started the Semper Fi & America's Fund, to help veterans struggling with traumatic injuries. To date they've given $500 million to 33,000 military families. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.