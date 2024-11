T Bone Burnett on "The Other Side" Grammy- and Oscar-winning music producer T Bone Burnett has worked in the studio with many of the greats, from Bob Dylan and Greg Allman, to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. But after releasing "The Other Side," his first album of new music in 18 years, Burnett has found himself in a rare setting: on tour. He talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about performing in public again; the process of recording; and the surprising place where he first fell in love with sound: On a golf course.