This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 8)

HEADLINES: A frontline in the abortion divide

The border between Missouri (where abortion is extremely difficult to access) and Illinois (where abortion rights are codified) has come to mark one of the great divisions in America today. Correspondent Martha Teichner travels to a frontline in the debate over abortion, and visits a first-of-its-kind Regional Logistics Center helping women from across the country access abortions.

HEADLINES: Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court's legitimacy

Fifty years after the U.S. Supreme Court established a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade, the current Supreme Court appears ready to overturn that right. Correspondent Jim Axelrod looks at how the leaked draft of Justice Sam Alito's opinion (which would eliminate constitutional protection for abortions) demonstrates the court's willingness to insert itself into controversial culture war issues.

COVER STORY: Sandy Hook shooting: The unprecedented $73M settlement with gun maker

Francine and David Wheeler, whose son Ben was among the 26 students, teachers and staff killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., are one of nine families who accomplished the unthinkable: they sued Remington Arms, which recently settled the lawsuit for $73 million, the largest payout by a gun company to victims of a mass shooting. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the legal strategy used against an industry that was viewed by many as protected from liability over gun violence.

Notes for Bob Dylan's "Tangled Up in Blue," at the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Okla. CBS News

MUSIC: Bob Dylan Center: Exhibiting the voice of a generation

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a former paper warehouse has been transformed into the Bob Dylan Center, a repository for 100,000 items from the singer-songwriter's collection. CBS News' John Dickerson visits the center, where exhibits featuring Dylan's original manuscripts and notebooks offer a window into the painstaking craft of one of America's foremost musical artists.

Teresa Ngo owns Blinkie's Donuts in Woodland Hills, Calif. Her family has owned doughnut stores since the 1980s. CBS News

BUSINESS: How doughnut shops became a sweet American Dream

Roughly 80% of doughnut shops in southern California are owned by Cambodian refugee families, who came to this country seeking shelter from genocide. Correspondent Elaine Quijano explores these immigrants' stories of resilience, reinvention and success, wrapped in a distinctive pink doughnut box.

Phil Rosenthal (left) and Ray Romano. CBS News

TV: Phil Rosenthal and Ray Romano's recipe for "Somebody Feed Phil"

On the hit Netflix series "Somebody Feed Phil," Phil Rosenthal eats his way around the world to discover what makes food, and the people who cook it, so captivating. The idea for the show came from an encounter years ago with comedian Ray Romano (star of the hit sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," which Rosenthal created). Rosenthal and Romano talk about their bond, and the transformative power of travel, to CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Carol Highsmith/Library of Congress

WASHINGTON: The Lincoln Memorial at 100 – How a monument to history became a part of history

On May 30, 1922, a majestic memorial to the "Great Emancipator" was dedicated in Washington, D.C., in front of a large, segregated crowd. Correspondent Faith Salie tells the story of how the Lincoln Memorial – symbolically carved from stone from across the United States – would only later become a symbol of inclusion, and a powerful platform for the healing of racial divides.

A scene from the Broadway comedy "POTUS." CBS News

BROADWAY: The new comedy "POTUS": All the president's women

The Broadway play "POTUS" tells the comical story of the women who surround an incompetent, lecherous president, and how they wield power. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with stars Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Julie White, Suzy Nakamura and Lilli Cooper; director Susan Stroman; and playwright Selina Fillinger, making her Broadway debut.

COMMENTARY: Gwyneth Paltrow on the joys and stresses of motherhood

The Oscar-winning actress, and the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand Goop, talks about the emotional highs and lows of becoming a mother, from the experience of giving birth, to postpartum depression, and the diaper tax, which increases the cost of a necessity into a luxury class.

David Gergen, author of "Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made." CBS News

POLITICS: David Gergen: Today's leaders in Washington should step aside

David Gergen, long an advisor to presidents from both parties, believes the older generation currently running the show in Washington should step aside for younger leadership. He talks with CBS News' Robert Acosta about his new book, "Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made," and about the current state of American democracy.

