This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 6)

COVER STORY: Our towns

Contrary to the narrative held in some quarters that America is in decline, many towns and cities are experiencing a rebirth. James Fallows, of The Atlantic magazine, and his wife, Deborah, traveled the country, stopping in one small town after another, to witness the forces of entrepreneurship and creativity that are driving an American renewal. They've written a new book, "Our Towns," and they talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about the creativity, compassion and generosity of small town America that are the driving forces behind a nation remaking itself.

Cowan also talks with small business owners (like Duluth, Minn., craft brewers Laura Mullen and Bryon Tonnis) and Greenville, S.C., Mayor Knox White on what helped turn around their communities.

ALMANAC: Yale locks

TRANSPORTATION: Low rider bikes

In Compton, California, there's an art form that grew from the streets, one with a decidedly Latino flavor. For 44 years Manny Silva has been creating by hand a very distinctive style of lowrider bicycle, an off-spring of lowrider cars. His brilliantly elaborate chrome and metal creations – many worth thousands of dollars – are a moving feast for the eyes. Mireya Villareal reports.

ON BROADWAY: "The Boys in the Band"

Erin Moriarty interviews playwright Mart Crowley, whose groundbreaking 1968 play "The Boys in the Band," about a group of gay men attending a birthday party, is now playing on Broadway in a revival starring Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto.

"The Boys in the Band," now playing at the Booth Theatre, New York City (through August 11)





PASSAGE: Handbag designer Judith Lieber

SOCIAL MEDIA: Fashion influencers

Alina Cho profiles several internet celebrities whose fashion sense – with their millions of social media followers - are proving to be valuable selling tools for fashion, accessory and makeup companies.

WORLD: Nikki Haley

Rita Braver profiles America's Ambassador to the United Nations.

OPINION: Daryn Kagan on Mother's Day

The broadcast journalist, who married a widower with a young girl, talks about raising the daughter of a woman who did not live to see her grow up.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Kesha

Anthony Mason reports.

PREVIEW VIDEO: Kesha on being named to Time's 100 Most Influential People list

The singer Kesha, who has spoken out against sexual assault and supported victims since before the #MeToo movement took hold, has been named to Time Magazine's 2018 list of the 100 Most Influential People. She told CBS News' Anthony Mason what the recognition, and the essay penned by singer Cyndi Lauper (with whom she performed at this year's Grammy Awards), means to her.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of May 7

From Melanoma Monday to National Teacher Day, "Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



