Calendar: Week of May 7

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Melanoma Monday, when all of us are urged to self-examine our skin and go to a doctor if we find any sign of the most malignant form of skin cancer.
- Norah O'Donnell on her melanoma diagnosis and how to protect your skin ("CBS This Morning")
- Skin cancer costs rising rapidly in U.S. (CBS News)
- What you don't know about sunscreen could hurt you ("CBS This Morning")
- Consumer Reports' ratings on popular sunscreens (pdf)
Tuesday is National Teacher Day, a day for showing appreciation and support for our nation's teachers.
- National Teacher Day, May 8 (National Education Association)
- Teacher Appreciation Day: Deals and freebies for nation's educators (Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller "Vertigo," starring Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak – now widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time.
- "Vertigo" tops "Citizen Kane" in critics' poll of greatest films (CBS News)
- "Vertigo" is available on Blu-ray/DVD (Amazon) and via streaming (Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube)
- Restoration of "Vertigo" (in70mm.com)
- Video: The making and restoration of Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo"
- Video: Bernard Herrmann at 100 (CBS News.com)
To watch the main title sequence of "Vertigo" – designed by Saul Bass, with music by Bernard Herrmann, click on the video player below:
On Thursday, "Saturday Night Live" performer Kenan Thompson celebrates his 40th birthday.
Watch Kenan Thompson and Gal Gadot on a "First Date," from "Saturday Night Live":
Friday is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, honoring the contributions and sacrifices made by the spouses of those serving in the armed forces.
- Behind the push to help military spouses find employment ("CBS This Morning")
- National Military Spouse Network (nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org)
- Military Spouse Appreciation Day (marines.mil)
- Military Spouse Appreciation Day (army.mil)
- Military Spouses (navy.mil)
- Military Spouse Appreciation Day (military.com)
- 2018 AFI Air Force Spouse of the Year Knows Trials, Triumph (military.com)
And Saturday is the deadline for President Trump to certify to Congress whether Iran remains in compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement.
- Tillerson ouster may hasten end to Iran nuclear deal (CBS News)
- Ex-CIA chief Hayden: Netanyahu revealed nothing new on Iran nukes (CBS News)
- Iran: "Grave consequences" if Trump bails on nuke deal (CBS News)
- White House presses for "better deal" for Iran pact (CBS News)
- Iran trolls Trump, insists it will not "renegotiate" nuclear deal (CBS News)
- CBSNews.com complete coverage: Nuclear Iran