Calendar: Week of May 7

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Melanoma Monday, when all of us are urged to self-examine our skin and go to a doctor if we find any sign of the most malignant form of skin cancer.



Tuesday is National Teacher Day, a day for showing appreciation and support for our nation's teachers.



Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller "Vertigo," starring Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak – now widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time.



To watch the main title sequence of "Vertigo" – designed by Saul Bass, with music by Bernard Herrmann, click on the video player below:



On Thursday, "Saturday Night Live" performer Kenan Thompson celebrates his 40th birthday.

Watch Kenan Thompson and Gal Gadot on a "First Date," from "Saturday Night Live":



Friday is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, honoring the contributions and sacrifices made by the spouses of those serving in the armed forces.



And Saturday is the deadline for President Trump to certify to Congress whether Iran remains in compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement.