This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 31)



COVER STORY: Lunch time

Dan Giusti previously worked at what has been called the best restaurant in the world, Noma, in Copenhagen. So, what is he doing at a lunch line at a New London, Conn., elementary school? Just revolutionizing the American school cafeteria menu. Giusti, the founder of the company Brigaid, hires trained chefs to make high-quality school lunches from scratch, and recently hosted a competition featuring award-winning chefs from across the country to see what meal they could create for $1.25 per student. He talks with Nancy Giles about improving classroom cuisine.

For more info:



ALMANAC: The Virgin Islands

Steve Miller's 1961 Gibson Les Paul Special electric guitar, painted by Bob Cantrell. From the Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition, "Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll." Photo Courtesy of Steve Miller/Metropolitan Museum of Art

MUSIC: Rock relics at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

They're some of the most iconic instruments from the rock 'n' roll era, played by some of the most artful and timeless musicians, and now they're being given a stage all their own. Opening this week at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is a new exhibition, "Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll," featuring such rock relics as the guitars of Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Jimi Hendrix and Bruce Springsteen; Jerry Lee Lewis' baby grand piano; and drum sets for The Beatles and The Who. Anthony Mason walks us through a treasure trove of musical history.

For more info:

Bill Hader ("Barry") with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

TELEVISION: Bill Hader

Tracy Smith profiles the "SNL" alumni and star of the HBO comedy "Barry." (And who knows? Maybe some tips on the hottest new clubs.)

For more info:



SCIENCE: Biomimicry

Welcome to the world of biomimicry, where scientists look to nature for innovations. Faith Salie examines how humpback whales inspired aerodynamic windmill turbines, porcupine quills inspired medical products, and how a frog's saliva could lead to the development of stronger adhesives.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



HARTMAN: TBD

The Emmy-winning writer Rod Serling, whose classic series "The Twilight Zone" inspired the creators of many of today's acclaimed TV hits. CBS

TELEVISION: Return to "The Twilight Zone"

In 1959 Rod Serling's TV series, "The Twilight Zone," made its debut on CBS. Though not a major success at the time, the show that served up horror and science fiction stories as winking tales of contemporary society, has taken on legendary status, and has influenced films and TV ever since. David Pogue looks at how Serling crafted a TV classic with New York Times television critic James Poniewozik, and talks with the writer's daughter, Jodi Serling, about the influence that his hometown, Binghamton, N.Y., had on Serling's allegorical tales. Pogue also talks with Jordan Peele, the writer-comedian behind the Oscar-winning "Get Out" and "Us," who this week introduces a new iteration of "The Twilight Zone," debuting on CBS All Access.

GALLERY: The 10 greatest "Twilight Zone" episodes

For more info:

Correspondent Liz Palmer with novelist Amor Towles, author of "A Gentleman in Moscow," at the Metropol. CBS News

BOOKS: A storied Moscow hotel

The art nouveau Metropol Hotel in Moscow, which just celebrated its 110th anniversary, has welcomed countless famed guests in its day, but one of its most famous is fictional. Amor Towles' novel "A Gentleman in Moscow," the story of a Russian aristocrat condemned in 1922 to spend the rest of his life inside the hotel, has been on The New York Times bestseller list for XXX weeks, has sold more than a million copies, and been translated into 30 languages. Elizabeth Palmer joined Towles on a visit to the famed hotel, which has borne witness to seismic political events over the decades, and which is now welcoming fans of the novel seeking a glimpse of the hotel's fabled past.

For more info:



OPINION: A 21st century "moonshot"

Historian Douglas Brinkley on President John F. Kennedy's famous call to send a man to the moon – and what a patriotic "moonshot" directive might mean for our country today.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of April 1

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD







The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!