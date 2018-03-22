This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 25)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

COVER STORY: The march

Chip Reid reports on the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, which grew out of students' own response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 students and educators were killed. Reid also examines past attempts to turn tragic incidents of gun violence into political action to rewrite gun laws.

RALLY: "March For Our Lives" video diary

In a self-narrated video essay, David Hogg, student journalist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, describes the experience of appearing at the March For Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., just 39 days after the shooting at his school. Our cameras will follow him as he meets those attending the march.

ALMANAC: John Lennon's "Bed-In For Peace"



ART: Takashi Murakami

Most artists struggle to break into mainstream culture. Takashi Murakami is not one of them. His work has been featured on Louis Vuitton bags, in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and on the cover of a Kanye West album, and are prime examples of Superflat -- a modern art movement pioneered by Murakami that merges pop art and anime with fine art techniques.

Serena Altschul talked with Murakami at a Boston exhibition that pairs Murakami's creations with traditional Japanese art.

BOOKS: Jimmy Carter on his journey of "Faith"

Jane Pauley talks with former President Jimmy Carter.

SPECIES: Rhino

Jonathan Vigliotti reports on Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, who spent his final days at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.



SPRING: Kites

Lee Cowan reports.

BOOKS: Sean Penn

After nearly 40 years in the entertainment business, and earning some of the industry's top honors, actor-director-writer Sean Penn tells Tracy Smith the thrill is gone - he doesn't enjoy acting these days, he says, in a wide-ranging interview tied to the release of his first novel, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff" (Simon & Schuster), about a part-time assassin.

PREVIEW: Sean Penn says he's "not in love" with movies anymore

OPINION: Jim Gaffigan on that thing he can't talk about

You know that topic -- the one you watch "Sunday Morning" to avoid, but which we can't always entirely escape? (You Facebook commenters know what we're [not] talking about!) Comedian Jim Gaffigan has something to say about the thing he won't mention.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Don Imus

Anthony Mason interviews the talk radio personality who is retiring after five decades as a nationally-syndicated humorist and shock jock.

CALENDAR: Week of March 26

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Honduras trip report

Judith Lehmberg on the wildlife encountered during her visit to Central America.

AUDIO: Tony Bennett's "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" among additions to National Recording Registry

Songs by Gloria Estefan, Kenny Rogers, The Temptations, Run-DMC and "The Sound of Music" are among the landmark recordings to be preserved by the Library of Congress. Listen to audio samples of this year's additions!

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

