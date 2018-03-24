March for Our Lives rallies

Crowds of people hold signs on Pennsylvania Avenue at the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C. The rally was a student-led response to the lack of political action against mass shootings, including the killing of 17 students and educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month.
A half-million demonstrators were predicted for the nation's capital Saturday, with sibling rallies being held in cities across the U.S. and around the world.