Calendar: Week of March 26

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, legendary Watergate journalist Bob Woodward turns 75.
Tuesday is American Diabetes Alert Day, a call for everyone to take the Type-2 Diabetes Risk Test.
On Wednesday, the World Car Awards are handed out at New York's International Auto Show.
Thursday brings Opening Day for Major League Baseball, with every team taking the field on Opening Day for the first time since 1968.
Friday is Good Friday -- the holiest day on the Christian calendar.
And on Saturday, a funeral service will be held for physicist Stephen Hawking at Great Mary's Church in Cambridge, England.
