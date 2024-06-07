This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 9)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: When students graduate debt-free

Total student loan debt in the United States is now nearly $1.8 trillion, and economists say young people are delaying buying homes and starting families because of it. So, what could the lives of students look like when they graduate debt-free? Correspondent Lilia Luciano talks with experts about the "sticker shock" of college tuition, and with alumni of Morehouse College's Class of 2019, whose college debt of approximately $34 million was wiped out by a gift from billionaire businessman Robert F. Smith.

ALMANAC: June 9

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

An installation view of the exhibition "Revolutions: Art from the Hirshhorn Collection, 1860–1960." Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden/Rick Coulby

ARTS: Washington's Hirshhorn Museum marks 50 years of a visionary's gift

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, in Washington D.C., is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new exhibit: "Revolutions: Art from the Hirshhorn Collection, 1860-1960," which features more than 200 works of modern art from the more than 12,000 that Joseph Hirschhorn donated to the Smithsonian. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.

HISTORY: D-Day: Eisenhower and the paratroopers who were key to success

On the eve of the Allied invasion of Europe in June 1944, General Dwight Eisenhower met with some of the 13,000 paratroopers who were about to jump behind German lines into occupied France – a visit that preceded America's greatest military operation. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on how the head of Allied airborne operations warned against the plan – and how Eisenhower made a "soul-wracking" decision to move forward anyway.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: CBS Reports (1964): "D-Day Plus 20 Years - Eisenhower Returns to Normandy" (Video)

The Allied invasion of Nazi-controlled France on June 6, 1944 was the largest military invasion in history, involving nearly 160,000 service members arriving by ship and air at Normandy. Its success turned the tide of World War II. Two decades after D-Day, former Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was Supreme Commander in charge of the operation, returned to Normandy. Eisenhower talked with CBS News' Walter Cronkite about his experiences in June 1944, the tactical decisions behind Operation Overlord, and how British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was talked out of joining the invading forces. Eisenhower and Cronkite visited the Allies' war room on England's southern coast; the coast of France, including Pointe du Hoc and Omaha Beach; and the American military cemetery at St. Laurent-on-the-Sea. This special broadcast of "CBS Reports," featuring newsreel footage of the invasion, originally aired in 19 countries around the world on June 5, 1964.

GALLERY: D-DAY – When the Allies turned the tide



MOVIES: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on "Tuesday" and endings

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, acclaimed for her comedic characters on "Seinfeld" and "Veep," stars in a dramatic role in "Tuesday," as a single mother struggling with the imminent death of her terminally-ill daughter. Correspondent Natalie Morales talks with Louis-Dreyfus about the film's fantastical elements (including a talking parrot as the harbinger of death); and about her podcast, "Wiser Than Me," in which she shares conversations with older women she admires and absorbs their life lessons.

To watch a trailer for "Tuesday" click on the video plater below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



BOOKS: Mo Rocca on "Roctogenarians"

The "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent's newest book celebrates those who, in their later years, are reaching new peaks instead of packing it in.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Roctogenarians" by Mo Rocca and Jonathan Greenberg

HARTMAN: Good sports



MUSIC: Lionel Richie on the continuing power of "We Are the World"

Four decades ago, Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson teamed up to write a charity song to raise funds to fight famine in Africa – and they got the biggest stars of the music world in the same room with producer Quincy Jones to record it. Richie talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the making of "We Are the World," and how – following the new Netflix documentary, "The Greatest Night in Pop" – the song is back on the charts, continuing to raise millions for those in need.

To watch a trailer for "The Greatest Night in Pop" click on the video player below:

Griffin Dunne (lower right) in an undated family portrait, including John Gregory Dunne and Dominick Dunne (top row, third and fourth from left) and Joan Didion (lower left). Penguin Press/McGrath Estate

BOOKS: Griffin Dunne on a literary family's legacy

He grew up in Hollywood in a well-known literary family, and built a career as an actor, producer, director and documentary filmmaker. Now, Griffin Dunne has written a family memoir of life in (and on the outskirts of) the limelight, "The Friday Afternoon Club." He talks with contributor Kelefa Sanneh about coping with fame, tragedy, famous relatives, and the pull of a good story.

Since 1996 the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine has been backing up every website. CBS News

TECH: The Wayback Machine, a time machine for the web

The internet is ephemeral, with the average life of a web page – before it's changed or deleted – about 100 days. And so, the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine has been making backups of websites every day since 1996, with nearly 900 billion pages preserved, available to all. But making books and music freely available has led to several lawsuits brought by record labels and the book publishing industry. Correspondent David Pogue reports.

NATURE: Great Smoky Mountains National Park





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

From the Archives: Bill and Luke Walton - like father, like son (YouTube Video)

Basketball Hall of Famer and broadcaster Bill Walton died May 27, 2024 at age 71. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" report that originally aired June 17, 2007, correspondent Bill Geist talked with Bill and his son, Luke Walton, who followed in his dad's size-17 footsteps to play in the NBA.

GALLERY: D-Day - When the Allies turned the tide

June 6, 1944 marked one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles. Nearly 160,000 American, British, Canadian and French troops participated in the invasion of northwest France, known as Operation Overlord.

