Julia Louis-Dreyfus on "Tuesday," podcast "Wiser Than Me" Julia Louis-Dreyfus, acclaimed for her comedic characters on "Seinfeld" and "Veep," stars in a dramatic role in "Tuesday," as a mother struggling with the imminent death of her terminally-ill daughter. Correspondent Natalie Morales talks with Louis-Dreyfus about the film's fantastical elements (including a talking parrot as the harbinger of death); and about her podcast, "Wiser Than Me," in which she shares conversations with older women she admires and absorbs their life lessons.