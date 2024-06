Washington's Hirshhorn Museum marks 50 years of a visionary's gift The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, in Washington D.C., is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new exhibit: "Revolutions: Art from the Hirshhorn Collection, 1860-1960," which features more than 200 works of modern art from the more than 12,000 that Joseph Hirshhorn donated to the Smithsonian. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.