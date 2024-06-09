D-Day: Eisenhower and the paratroopers' key to success On the eve of the Allied invasion of Europe in June 1944, General Dwight Eisenhower met with some of the 13,000 paratroopers who were about to jump behind German lines into occupied France – a visit that preceded America's greatest military operation. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on how the head of Allied airborne operations warned against the plan – and how Eisenhower made a "soul-wracking" decision to move forward anyway.