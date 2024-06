Griffin Dunne on a literary family's legacy He grew up in Hollywood in a well-known literary family, and built a career as an actor, producer, director and documentary filmmaker. Now, Griffin Dunne has written a family memoir of life in (and on the outskirts of) the limelight, "The Friday Afternoon Club." He talks with contributor Kelefa Sanneh about coping with fame, tragedy, famous relatives, and the pull of a good story.