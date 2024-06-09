Watch CBS News

What is a college grad's life without debt?

Total student loan debt in the United States is now nearly $1.8 trillion, and experts say young people are delaying buying homes and starting families because of it. So, what could the lives of students look like when they graduate debt-free? Correspondent Lilia Luciano talks with experts about the "sticker shock" of college tuition, and with alumni of Morehouse College's Class of 2019, whose college debt of approximately $34 million was wiped out by a gift from billionaire businessman Robert F. Smith.
