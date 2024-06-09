6/9: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lilia Luciano examines the post-college experiences of graduates whose student debt was erased. Also: Natalie Morales talks with Julia Louis-Dreyfus about her new dramatic film, "Tuesday," and her podcast, "Wiser Than Me"; Tracy Smith sits down with Lionel Richie to discuss the 1985 recording of "We Are the World"; David Martin looks back on the role of paratroopers in the D-Day invasion 80 years ago; Kelefa Sanneh interviews actor-producer-director Griffin Dunne about his memoir, "The Friday Afternoon Club"; and Rita Braver pays a visit to the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., which is marking its 50th anniversary.