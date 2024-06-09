Watch CBS News

6/9: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lilia Luciano examines the post-college experiences of graduates whose student debt was erased. Also: Natalie Morales talks with Julia Louis-Dreyfus about her new dramatic film, "Tuesday," and her podcast, "Wiser Than Me"; Tracy Smith sits down with Lionel Richie to discuss the 1985 recording of "We Are the World"; David Martin looks back on the role of paratroopers in the D-Day invasion 80 years ago; Kelefa Sanneh interviews actor-producer-director Griffin Dunne about his memoir, "The Friday Afternoon Club"; and Rita Braver pays a visit to the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., which is marking its 50th anniversary.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.