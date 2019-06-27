This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 30)

COVER STORY: Ansly's Army

Ansly Damus, a 42-year-old asylum seeker from Haiti, spent over two years in jail despite having committed no crime. Ted Koppel reports on how he came to live in Melody Hart and Gary Benjamin's upstairs bedroom in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

HISTORY: The American Revolution

Martha Teichner reports on the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, which features exhibits like George Washington's tent, a piece of the original North Bridge from Concord, Massachusetts, and a look at how the war changed life for African Americans and Native Americans.

Museum of the American Revolution, Philadelphia

ART: Surrealism and war

The traveling exhibition "Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s," now at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville, explores how the real-life monstrosities of war in the mid-20th century bred metaphorical monsters in paintings and sculptures, by such artists as Salvador Dalí, Max Ernst, André Masson and Joan Miró. Serena Altschul reports.

FOOD: Custard in Milwaukee

Mo Rocca travels to Milwaukee, home to the highest concentration of frozen custard shops in the world, including one that's been serving since 1938. Locals Bud Selig and Bob Ueker tell Rocca about their love for the cold treat that shouldn't be confused with ice cream.

HARTMAN: Kindergarten Sign Language

When it was time for 6-year-old Morey Belanger to begin kindergarten, her parents had a choice: public school or a school for the deaf? They opted for the closer public school and the students have embraced their new classmate by learning sign language.

THEATER: Beyond Glory

Stephen Lang portrays eight Medal of Honor recipients, showing what drove them, in his one-man play "Beyond Glory." David Martin reports

MUSIC: Rock legend Tina Turner on her voice, finding serenity and losing a son

The singer talks with CBS News' Gayle King about her memoir, "My Love Story," and opens up about her years with Ike Turner, falling for a younger man, Buddhism, and the suicide of her son, Craig. (This story was originally broadcast October 14, 2018.)

BOOK EXCERPT: Hear Tina Turner read the prologue from "My Love Story"

