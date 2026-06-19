This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 21)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan.



COVER STORY: Protecting the right of birthright citizenship

Birthright citizenship is spelled out in the 14th amendment of the Constitution, granting citizenship to "all persons born or naturalized in the United States." But an executive order signed by President Trump in January 2025 seeks to limit the citizenship of children born to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily, potentially affecting a quarter of a million children per year, according to Pew Research Center. (The Supreme Court is currently weighing the legality of his order.) Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with constitutional experts about our nation's longstanding embrace of immigrants, and what denying citizenship might mean.

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ALMANAC: June 21

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library under construction in the Badlands of North Dakota. CBS News

HISTORY: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opens in North Dakota Badlands

Theodore Roosevelt is finally getting his own presidential library, amid the prairie grass of North Dakota, 107 years after his death. Lee Cowan tours what is described as an immersive experience in the life and legacy of the 26th president, as well as the nature that shaped both Roosevelt and his vision of America.

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Seahorses. Birch Aquarium

NATURE: Seahorses and seadragons, some of Nature's most curious creatures

Seahorses are unique ocean inhabitants with a head like a horse, a pouch like a kangaroo, a tail like a monkey, and the ability to camouflage themselves like a chameleon. They also exhibit an unconventional gender dynamic, in that the males do the work of carrying around fertilized eggs. Correspondent Conor Knighton goes in search of these fascinating fish –and their equally fascinating cousins, seadragons – at the Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California.

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Music producer Shooter Jennings with correspondent Robert Costa. CBS News

MUSIC: Waylon Jennings' son Shooter on rescuing his dad's music

Singer, musician, and Grammy-winning music producer Shooter Jennings is keeping alive the legacy of his late father, country star Waylon Jennings, by producing long-lost material that he found stashed away. The second of such albums, "Diamonds," will be released later this year. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Shooter about how deeply emotional it is to work on Waylon's music, and about his dad's brand of "outlaw country."

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

"Berthe Morisot with a Bouquet of Violets" by Édouard Manet (1872). Oil on canvas. Musée d'Orsay, Paris; Molteni & Motta/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

ARTS: Manet and Morisot: Impressions of an artistic friendship

Édouard Manet, a towering figure of Impressionist art, was also a mentor to Berthe Morisot, a female painter who's remained largely in Manet's shadow, until now. The two, whose friendship led to changes in both of their artistic styles, are the subjects of an exhibition currently at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Correspondent Lee Cowan pays a visit.

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HARTMAN: Graduation



Correspondent Tracy Smith with comedian John Mulaney. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: John Mulaney on sobriety and fatherhood

John Mulaney says he grew up feeling that comedy was his destiny. The Emmy Award-winning standup comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" writer talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about how he deals with sobriety today (and about a 2020 intervention which he describes as "star-studded"), and how fatherhood – along with his wife, actress Olivia Munn – has changed his outlook. (An earlier version of this story originally aired March 9, 2025.)

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COMMENTARY: Charles M. Blow praises men who step up

The political commentator talks about the need to mentor young boys whose fathers are absent or passed, and about the New Orleans youth organization Son of a Saint, which provides the guidance and correction, the modeling of composure, and the sense of possibility that will help transform the lives of fatherless boys.

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HEALTH: Fighting childhood obesity, for a healthier, longer life

In 1970, about 1-in-20 children were affected by obesity; today, it's 1-in-5, with diet and exercise both key factors in the increase. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook looks at programs aimed at helping kids get healthy the old-fashioned way, by eating right and exercising, while helping decrease the risk of problems tied to obesity later in life, such as diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer.

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NATURE: John Muir Wilderness in California

We leave you this first of Sunday of summer at the John Muir Wilderness in California's Sierra Nevadas.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ohio's landmark basket building (YouTube Video)

Okay, Paris has its Eiffel Tower, but Newark, Ohio, has its own architectural icon: the Basket Building, built in 1997 as the home of Longaberger Baskets. The seven-story office building, constructed to look exactly like a Longaberger Basket (just REALLY BIG), has been a novelty along Route 16, and now the current owners have put it on the market. Watch this Jane Pauley "Sunday Morning" report from July 17, 2016, when the Longaberger Basket Building was first up for sale.

MARATHON: Stories about California, its history, people and landmarks (YouTube Video)Join "CBS Sunday Morning" on a trip through California to learn about its vast landscapes, its rich history, its vibrant art and more.

Keeping Highway 1 open

The plan for a new California city

A ghost town's caretaker

The Golden Gate Bridge

Santa Barbara's history

Inside Hollywood auction house Julien's

Bay Area's vibrant salt pools

The art of Ruth Asawa

The Hollywood Bowl's 100 years

L.A.'s GenSpace reimagines the senior center

How Oakland's Creative Growth grew generations of artists

Mattel's toy story

Doughnut shops, a sweet American dream

The world's oldest trees

Fire lookouts

Aiding California condor's comeback

A story of guardian angels come full circle

The Hollywood sign turns 100

"The Michael Jordan of African American architects"

Spreading some fairy magic

Black cowboys saddle up in Compton

Competitive tablescaping at the L.A. County Fair

Taking the plunge

The mother of American Chinese food

GALLERY: Summer music highlights of 2026

Summer is the time to enjoy live music, indoors and out. Scroll through our gallery of some of 2026's leading musical acts, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.