Protecting the right of birthright citizenship Birthright citizenship is spelled out in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, granting citizenship to "all persons born or naturalized in the United States." But an executive order signed by President Trump in January 2025 seeks to limit the citizenship of children born to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily, potentially affecting a quarter of a million children per year, according to Pew Research Center. (The Supreme Court is currently weighing the legality of his order.) Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with constitutional experts about our nation's longstanding embrace of immigrants, and what denying citizenship might mean.