Seahorses and seadragons, some of Nature's most curious creatures Seahorses are unique ocean inhabitants with a head like a horse, a pouch like a kangaroo, a tail like a monkey, and the ability to camouflage themselves like a chameleon. They also exhibit an unconventional gender dynamic, in that the males do the work of carrying around fertilized eggs. Correspondent Conor Knighton goes in search of these fascinating fish –and their equally fascinating cousins, seadragons – at the Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California.