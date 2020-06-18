This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 21)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who has proactively confronted the coronavirus outbreak in his state, has performed some political jujitsu – asking people to do hard things and sacrifice because of the pandemic, and getting more popular in the process. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley sits down with Cuomo to discuss leading New York's so-far-successful efforts to "flatten the curve"; the Trump administration's COVID-19 response; living in quarantine with his daughters; and his political future.

PREVIEW: Andrew Cuomo: The federal government should "own" the pandemic crisis

For more info:

"I've got my cones and the orange vest and whatnot," says Jim Bachor. "And people just think I'm a city worker working too hard on one particular pothole!" CBS News

ART: Street art

For years artist Jim Bachor has been filling potholes in the streets of Chicago with mosaics – and given how pervasive potholes are, he's never been at a loss for a canvas for his art. Now, with traffic decreased due to coronavirus, his mosaics are immortalizing holy relics of this time of pandemic, from hand sanitizer to toilet paper. Lee Cowan, who first profiled Bachor for "Sunday Morning" back in 2017, revisits the artist who has definitely earned his street cred.

GALLERY: Street art: Jim Bachor's pothole mosaics

For more info:

bachor.com

Follow Jim Bachor on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Jenna Cao welcomes customers to her nail salon, Chateau de Nails, in Alpharetta, Ga. CBS News

BUSINESS: Small businesses, big problems

Economists estimate more than 100,000 small businesses have already shut permanently since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Others are facing staggering losses and are fighting to survive. "Sunday Morning" special contributor Ted Koppel talks with small business owners and independent operators about the pressures they are facing.

For more info:

The singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens. CBS News

MUSIC: Yusuf revisits the songs of Cat Stevens

By any name, Yusuf Islam is a legend. The man who came to fame as Cat Stevens will soon release a new album, a collection of songs he made famous half a century ago and has now re-recorded with the perspective that 50 years of living can bring. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Yusuf about recording "Tea for the Tillerman 2," including his duet with his younger self for the song "Father and Son."

To watch a new music video of Yusuf's rerecording of "Where Do the Children Play?" click on the video player below:

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on what dads want for Father's Day

The comedian, who's been living in quarantine for three months with his kids, has some thoughts on what would make an ideal Father's Day this year.

See also:



For more info:

A member of the Compton Cowboys in Los Angeles. CBS News

HERITAGE: Black cowboys

After the Civil War, black cowboys played a key role in settling the West, and their heritage is honored by African American cowboys and rodeo riders today. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller talked with members of the Compton Cowboys, a Los Angeles group of riders who take to the streets of South Central on horseback; and with participants in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, named for the famed African American Wild West Show star.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



SUNDAY PROFILE: Tim Cook

Tim Cook has been the CEO of Apple for nearly a decade now, long enough to have moved out of the shadow of company co-founder Steve Jobs. But Cook still carries on a three-decade Apple tradition: their Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts tomorrow. It is one of Apple's marquee events, but what will that tradition look like in an age of social distancing, as the WWDC goes all-online? "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson talks with Cook about societal changes, social responsibility, and uncertainty.

For more info:



JUSTICE: Police reform

Demands for wholesale changes in policing that may have seemed unthinkable just a few weeks ago have erupted since the death, in police custody, of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and follow other cases of black men who have died at the hands of police officers. Correspondent Jeff Pegues reports on the longstanding tension between black and blue, and what calls to "defund the police" actually mean.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Gerald Bostock on the SCOTUS job discrimination ruling

A plaintiff in one of the LGBTQ discrimination cases decided this week by the Supreme Court speaks about the message sent by SCOTUS with regards to protecting the civil rights of workers.



NATURE: Great horned owls



WEB EXCLUSIVE:



"SUNDAY MORNING" MATINEE: "Chicago: Quarantine Edition" (Coming soon!)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET, and is simulcast on CBS All Access beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!