This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 2)
Hosted by Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Helping endangered sea turtles, by air
Because of changing ocean temperatures, hundreds of sea turtles have been washing up almost dead onto New England beaches. And while local aquariums have been successful at nursing the majority of them back to health, they don't have room to care for all of them. That's where the volunteer pilots of the not-for-profit Turtles Fly Too have come to the rescue. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports on how these creatures, including the endangered Kemp's Ridley turtles, are being given a second chance.
JOURNALISM: New strategies for survival by South Carolina newspapers
In South Carolina in 2020, ten local newspapers folded their print editions, and those that remain are often shoestring operations. But some papers are bucking the trend, either by hiring staff, or collaborating with other papers to expand their coverage and investigate corruption in local governments. And readers are supporting them for providing news they can't get anywhere else. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel looks at how journalists are maintaining small-town papers at a time when industry trends are pessimistic.
ART: Ansel Adams: Capturing the majesty of nature
Photographer Ansel Adams (1902-1984) created unparalleled images of the American West at a time when photography was not universally appreciated as a fine art. Today Adams is the most recognizable name in nature photography, and his landscapes have been acclaimed for their soulfulness. Correspondent Conor Knighton visits an exhibition on the artist's work, "Ansel Adams: In Our Time," currently on view at the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco; and visits Adams' home in Carmel, Calif., where his dark room has been preserved by his son, Michael Adams.
MOVIES: Honoring Bruce Lee
The martial artist, actor, writer, and civil rights leader Bruce Lee broke barriers and bridged cultures. Half-a-century after his tragic death at 32, Lee is still teaching lessons of power and peace. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Bruce's daughter, "Warrior" executive producer Shannon Lee, about her father's legacy; and with "Fast & Furious" director Justin Lin about the inspiration the "Enter the Dragon" star continues to provide 50 years later.
PASSAGE: In memoriam
SUNDAY PROFILE: Tom Bodett crafts his third act
He was young when he almost died, in an accident involving an electric utility cable and a considerable height. But Tom Bodett, by his accounts, went on to become a pretty good writer (of more than a dozen books and audiobooks), an NPR essayist, and Motel 6 spokesman. And now, at 68, Bodett has found another calling, as a woodworker. He talks with correspondent Faith Salie about crafting a new life in Brattleboro, Vermont.
MUSIC: Remembering Louis Armstrong
Through his style and musicianship, Louis Armstrong (1901-1971) became a worldwide icon of jazz, as well as an innovative interpreter of popular music. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh tours the new Louis Armstrong Center in Queens, where the legacy of the beloved jazz musician is explored. He also talks with jazz pianist Jason Moran, curator of a new exhibition on Armstrong; and filmmaker Sacha Jenkins, director of the documentary "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues."
HARTMAN: Trumpet man
AMUSEMENTS: The history of Ferris wheels: What goes around comes around
In 1893 up-and-coming engineer George Washington Gale Ferris created an attraction for the world's fair in Chicago: A giant, steam-powered wheel on which passengers could gently ride to a height of 250 feet for a spectacular view. These days, Ferris Wheels (or observations wheels) are all the rage. Correspondent Roxana Saberi spins the story of their origins, and takes a ride on some of the most notable Ferris wheels around.
COMMENTARY: Celebrating America's other Independence Day: July 2
On July 2, 1964, President Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act, which ended our nation's apartheid system. Mark Updegrove, president & CEO of the LBJ Foundation, looks back on a watershed moment in American democracy when segregation was finally made illegal.
