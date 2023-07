Rescuing sea turtles Because of changing ocean temperatures, hundreds of sea turtles have been washing up almost dead onto New England beaches. And while local aquariums have been successful at nursing the majority of them back to health, they don't have room to care for all of them. That's where the volunteer pilots of the not-for-profit Turtles Fly Too have come to the rescue. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports on how these creatures, including the endangered Kemp's Ridley turtles, are being given a second chance.