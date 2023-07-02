7/2: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan reports on efforts to rescue endangered sea turtles, by air. Also: Ted Koppel looks at how some South Carolina newspapers are finding new strategies to survive; Conor Knighton checks out an exhibition of photographs by Ansel Adams; Kelefa Sanneh explores the legacy of jazz great Louis Armstrong; Faith Salie visits the woodworking shop of writer and NPR essayist Tom Bodett; Robert Costa digs into the Supreme Court's unprecedented decisions this past week; and Roxana Saberi takes a spin through the history of the Ferris wheel.