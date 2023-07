A trumpet call against Alzheimer's About three years ago Larry Kingsley's wife, Georgeanne, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Using music to stay connected with her, the North Carolina man dug out his old trumpet and began playing for strangers on the street, with Georgeanne at his side. Every dollar he collected was donated to Alzheimer's research. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on how one man's love prompted him to make a difference.