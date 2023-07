Tom Bodett and his new calling He was young when he almost died, in an accident involving an electric utility cable and a considerable height. But Tom Bodett, by his accounts, went on to become a pretty good writer (of more than a dozen books and audiobooks), an NPR essayist, and Motel 6 spokesman. And now, at 68, Bodett has found another calling, as a woodworker. He talks with correspondent Faith Salie about crafting a new life in Brattleboro, Vermont.