Photographer Ansel Adams and his legacy Photographer Ansel Adams (1902-1984) created unparalleled images of the American West at a time when photography was not universally appreciated as a fine art. Today Adams is the most recognizable name in nature photography, and his landscapes have been acclaimed for their soulfulness. Correspondent Conor Knighton visits an exhibition on the artist's work, "Ansel Adams: In Our Time," currently on view at the de Young Museum in San Francisco; and visits Adams' home in Carmel, Calif., where his dark room has been preserved by his son, Michael Adams.