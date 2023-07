The great Louis Armstrong Through his style and musicianship, Louis Armstrong (1901-1971) became a worldwide icon of jazz, as well as an innovative interpreter of popular music. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh tours the new Louis Armstrong Center in Queens, where the legacy of the beloved jazz musician is explored. He also talks with jazz pianist Jason Moran, curator of a new exhibition on Armstrong; and filmmaker Sacha Jenkins, director of the documentary "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues."