South Carolina newspapers evolve a new paradigm to survive In South Carolina in 2020, ten local newspapers folded their print editions, and those that remain are often shoestring operations. But some papers are bucking the trend, either by hiring staff, or collaborating with other papers to expand their coverage and investigate corruption in local governments. And readers are supporting them for providing news they can't get anywhere else. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel looks at how journalists are maintaining small-town papers at a time when industry trends are pessimistic.