This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 12)

Embers fly through the air in the Highland neighborhood during the Palisades Fire, January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles. Thousands of structures have been destroyed from several wildfires that broke out across Los Angeles County. Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images

HEADLINES: California fires

Jonathan Vigliotti reports the latest.

JPMorganChase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. CBS News

BUSINESS: Jamie Dimon on Trump, billionaires, and income inequality

As chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase, the largest bank in America, Jamie Dimon has a lot to say about economic issues. He explains to "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl why he has said he's "cautiously pessimistic" about the economy; how he says he is trying to improve the lives of lower income Americans; why he's referred to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a Ponzi scheme; and his recent near-death experience.

ALMANAC: September 12

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

A view of the Vasari Corridor Gallery, in Florence, during a press preview on December 19, 2024. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

WORLD: A Renaissance Era secret passage reopens in Florence

Built for security reasons by the Medici family, the Vasari Corridor is a half-mile-long corridor running through the very heart of Florence. After the completion of renovation work, this exclusive secret passage for VIPs has been reopened to the public. Correspondent Seth Doane reports.

Actor Wendell Pierce meets drama students at the Juilliard School in New York City. CBS News

TV: Wendell Pierce: An actor's journey

With standout roles in "The Wire," "Death of a Salesman," "Selma," and the CBS drama "Elsbeth," Wendell Pierce is one of the most acclaimed actors today. He talks with correspondent Nancy Giles about his journey, from a childhood in New Orleans to tackling Shakespeare and Eugene O'Neill. And he discusses what gave him the most anxiety in his career: training at New York's esteemed Juilliard School.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

CALIFORNIA FIRES: Hitting home

CALIFORNIA FIRES: By the numbers



Actress Brooke Shields. CBS News

BOOKS: Brooke Shields speaks out on aging, activism, and still being "in the game"

As a child model and actress, Brooke Shields became a superstar, but not much more was expected of her than to look gorgeous. Now nearly 60, Shields was recently elected president of Actors' Equity, and launched Commence, her beauty brand for women over 40. She's also written her fourth book, "Brooke Shields is Not Allowed to Get Old," which offers her thoughts on aging and on rejecting society's constricting expectations for more mature women. Correspondent Faith Salie reports.

Start spreading the news: A congestion pricing toll sign is seen on the westbound Long Island Expressway, in Queens, New York, Jan. 5, 2025. Cars entering Midtown and Lower Manhattan will now be charged a $9 toll. James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images

HEADLINES: New York City's congestion pricing picks up speed

The first congestion pricing plan in the United States has begun in New York City, charging most drivers $9 a day to enter Midtown and Lower Manhattan at peak hours. The long-debated plan, which has garnered both supporters and detractors, is projected to raise $15 billion to pay for repairs and improvements of the city's aging public transit system. Will it work? Correspondent Mo Rocca reports.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on America's role in the world

In his four years as secretary of state, Antony Blinken has traveled more than a million miles on the job, countering Russian aggression in Ukraine with a reinvigorated NATO alliance, and managing American interests in the ongoing turmoil across the Middle East. Correspondent Martha Teichner accompanied Blinken overseas to discuss the Biden administration foreign policy report card, and what Blinken foresees as a new administration takes over.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Peter, Paul & Mary (YouTube Video)

Musician Peter Yarrow, of the legendary folk group Peter, Paul & Mary – serenaders for the 1960s protest movement – died on January 7, 2025, at the age of 86. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired November 18, 1984, Yarrow, Mary Travers and Paul Stookey spoke with correspondent Heywood Hale Broun about their legendary collaboration; their break-up in 1970; and their reunion during the anti-nuclear movement, when they were greeted, Yarrow said, with "a feeling that we were needed now." [Mary Travers died in 2009 at age 72.]

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Adrien Brody on filming "The Pianist" (YouTube Video)

In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired March 26, 2003, Adrien Brody talked with correspondent Mika Brzezinski about his experience working on the Roman Polanski film "The Pianist," the real-life story of Władysław Szpilman, who survived the horrors of World War II during the Nazi occupation of Poland. [Brody, who lost 30 pounds and learned how to play classical piano for the role, would win the Academy Award for his haunting performance.] Brzezinski also talked with Brody's mother, photographer Sylvia Plachy, about the influence her camera had on her son.

