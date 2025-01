New York City's congestion pricing picks up speed The first congestion pricing plan in the United States has begun in New York City, charging most drivers $9 a day to enter Midtown and Lower Manhattan at peak hours. The long-debated plan, which has garnered both supporters and detractors, is projected to raise between $500-800 million a year to pay for repairs and improvements of the city's aging public transit system. Will it work? Correspondent Mo Rocca reports.