Here Comes the Sun: Ralph Fiennes and more Actor Ralph Fiennes sits down with Martha Teichner to discuss his latest films “Conclave” and “The Return.” Then, Rita Braver meets artist Noah Verrier, known as a “junk food painter,” who paints comfort foods such as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to donuts. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”