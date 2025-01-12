Secretary of State Antony Blinken on America's role in the world In his four years as secretary of state, Antony Blinken has traveled more than a million miles on the job, countering Russian aggression in Ukraine with a reinvigorated NATO alliance, and managing American interests in the ongoing turmoil across the Middle East. Correspondent Martha Teichner accompanied Blinken overseas to discuss the Biden administration foreign policy report card, and what Blinken foresees as a new administration takes over.