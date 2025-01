Extended interview: Jamie Dimon What does it mean for the U.S. economy to be the envy of the world? Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase, the largest bank in America, talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about why he is "cautiously pessimistic" about the economy; what changes he wishes to see in Washington; and his advice to the incoming president. He also discusses cryptocurrencies, and the qualities necessary for the leader of an organization.