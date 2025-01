Honoring a beloved mentor with Alzheimer's When Clay Morton was a student at the University of Arkansas, he was greatly inspired by his geology professor, Dr. Walt Manger, who became a mentor and a guiding light as Morton pursued a career as a high school science teacher. Now, years later, after Manger was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Morton is striving to preserve as much of his former professor's brilliance as possible. Steve Hartman reports.