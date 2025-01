Wendell Pierce: An actor's journey With standout roles in "The Wire," "Death of a Salesman," "Selma," and the CBS drama "Elsbeth," Wendell Pierce is one of the most acclaimed actors today. He talks with correspondent Nancy Giles about his journey, from a childhood in New Orleans to tackling Shakespeare and Arthur Miller. And he discusses what gave him the most anxiety in his career: training at New York's esteemed Juilliard School.