1/12: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. Jonathan Vigliotti and Lee Cowan report on the devastation of this week’s wildfires in Los Angeles County. Also: Faith Salie sits down with actress Brooke Shields, whose new memoir is "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old”; Martha Teichner talks with outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Lesley Stahl interviews JPMorganChase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon; Nancy Giles profiles actor Wendell Pierce; Mo Rocca examines New York City’s controversial new congestion pricing plan for drivers entering Manhattan; and Seth Doane details the history of a Renaissance Era gem: the Vasari Corridor in Florence, Italy.