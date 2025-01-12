Watch CBS News

1/12: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. Jonathan Vigliotti and Lee Cowan report on the devastation of this week’s wildfires in Los Angeles County. Also: Faith Salie sits down with actress Brooke Shields, whose new memoir is "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old”; Martha Teichner talks with outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Lesley Stahl interviews JPMorganChase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon; Nancy Giles profiles actor Wendell Pierce; Mo Rocca examines New York City’s controversial new congestion pricing plan for drivers entering Manhattan; and Seth Doane details the history of a Renaissance Era gem: the Vasari Corridor in Florence, Italy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.