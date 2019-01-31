This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 3)

COVER STORY: An end to food allergies?

While you may have grown up without ever hearing of a food allergy, today an estimated 26 million people (including at least six million children) have one. But researchers now think they have the answer to possibly eliminating peanut allergies. How? By feeding kids peanuts early and often. Tony Dokoupil reports on a rare reversal of medical advice.

For more info:



ALMANAC: Tail fins



A waffle iron doing what it does best at a Waffle House. CBS News

FOOD: Waffle House, the home of Southern comfort

Founded in 1955, the first Waffle House was just a tiny rectangular box; it has since grown to a chain of 2,000 restaurants, mostly in the South, that serve up grits, hash browns and, of course, waffles. Luke Burbank checks out the chefs who man the grill, and the customers who come at all hours, to sample the Waffle House's menu that Atlanta Magazine food critic Mara Shaloup calls "meats and starch and sugar and butter and grease and everything that's comforting and wonderful."

For more info:

Modern technology was used by Factum Arte to reproduce the tomb of Egyptian pharaoh Seti I, which dates to the 13th century BC. CBS News

ART: Factum Arte: High-tech meets timeless craft

In a Madrid workshop, the staff of Factum Arte uses scans of archaeological masterpieces to create exacting facsimiles that have both the look and feel of the originals. Seth Doane talks with Adam Lowe, who sees the Factum Foundation's work as crucial to the preservation of ancient treasures, such as the tomb of the Egyptian Pharaoh Seti I.

For more info:

Hey, "Serena," how do you get to Sesame Street? CBS News

TELEVISION: Sunny days on "Sesame Street"

The eyes and ears of millions of children are in good hands with the puppeteers of "Sesame Street," which will soon mark its 50th anniversary on TV. Serena Altschul shows us how to get to Sesame Street, and meets some of the people who are using the power of television to teach young children their ABCs and 123s, as well as the power of bring kinder.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD

Character actor Sam Elliott, an Oscar nominee, finally, for "A Star Is Born." CBS News

MOVIES: Sam Elliott

Martha Teichner interviews the veteran actor, nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in "A Star Is Born."

For more info:

Inside the control room of a CBS NFL football broadcast. CBS News

SUPER BOWL LIII: Instant replay

The first instant replay was broadcast by CBS during the 1963 Army-Navy game. Since then, instant replays have transformed sports on TV, ratcheting up the drama, and giving fans a much better understanding of the games they watched (as well as letting fans second-guess officials). Correspondent Brook Silva-Braga goes behind the scenes with the team that will be bringing you all of the Super Bowl's best moments, again.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



MUSIC: Linda Ronstadt

In a revealing interview the legendary singer-songwriter opens up to Tracy Smith about her career, the loss of her singing voice, and living with Parkinson's. Linda Ronstadt talks as we see the release of her first-ever live album, "Linda Ronstadt Live in Hollywood," which presents previously unreleased recordings from her celebrated 1980 HBO special, recorded at Television Center Studios in Hollywood.

To watch Linda Ronstadt perform "You're No Good," as heard in her new album, click on the video player below.

PREVIEW: Linda Ronstadt on her legacy (VIDEO)

In an interview to air on "Sunday Morning" February 3, singer Linda Ronstadt talks with Tracy Smith about her catalogue of songs, some of which she holds in less than high regard.

For more info:



SUPER BOWL LIII: Super Bowl preview

CBS Sports' James Brown, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson bring you their prognostications about tonight's Big Game.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of February 4

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

From 2010: Playing "Le Football" in France

FROM 2010: Playing "Le Football" in France (Video)

How far does the appeal of American football reach? Farther than you might think! Just ask "Our Man in Paris," David Turecamo, who introduces us to American college and NFL players and their Gallic counterparts bringing their A-Game to the gridiron on the outskirts of Paris. (Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" February 7, 2010.)

The unique molecular qualities of a hydrogen-oxygen bond allow for water to exist in several different states.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Water, and life as we know it



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!