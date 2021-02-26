This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 28)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The danger of avalanches: Will 2021 be the worst year ever?

In Western states this winter's weather has produced snowpack conditions that are making the hazard of avalanches even more threatening than usual. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with experts about the conditions that create avalanches and how to make wise choices in the backcountry.

ART: The enduring popularity of artist Bob Ross

In the 1980s and '90s Bob Ross hosted the public television series "The Joy of Painting" until his death in 1995 at age 52. But ever since, the artist's instructions in how to paint "happy little trees" have only grown more popular. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks back at the canvas of Ross' career and the big picture of his life lessons.

CORONAVIRUS: The evolving science of masks

How can you tell if the mask you're wearing is protective enough against the coronavirus? Correspondent David Pogue volunteers as a test subject to see how N95s work and learns about the science of face coverings.

SUNDAY PROFILE: LeVar Burton on the good that television can do

When LeVar Burton switched his career ambitions from the seminary to the stage, his first audition was for the TV miniseries "Roots," which brought him instant fame as the enslaved Kunta Kinte. Since then the actor became renowned for his role in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and as host of the PBS literacy series "Reading Rainbow." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Burton about the broad sweep of his career, including his podcast, "LeVar Burton Reads."

MUSIC: Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. continue to let the sun shine in!

Correspondent Nancy Giles goes up, up and away with two of The 5th Dimension's founding members, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., whose music brought joyful harmonies to the tumultuous '60s and '70s, and who will soon release their first studio album in three decades, "Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons," featuring classic Beatles love songs.

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. perform The Beatles' "Blackbird":



HARTMAN: Best friends



TELEVISION: Ellen Pompeo on the future of "Grey's Anatomy"

For 17 years actress Ellen Pompeo has starred in the longest-running primetime medical drama on TV. But now her character on "Grey's Anatomy," Dr. Meredith Grey, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Will she, and the show, survive? Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

COMMENTARY: Pandemic anniversary – Jim Gaffigan marks one year of lockdown

The comedian ponders the perfect anniversary gift, to mark the passing of a year in which time did NOT fly by.

BUSINESS: Female McDonald's employees accuse fast-food chain of abuse, harassment in workplace

Dozens of women have filed complaints alleging workplace abuse, discrimination and harassment by male co-workers at one of America's largest, most iconic fast-food restaurant chains. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with current and former female employees of McDonald's and its franchisees who are speaking out about their claims of serial harassment.

