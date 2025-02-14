This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 16)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Universal truths about marriage and divorce

Divorce rates in America dropped 27 percent between 2012 and 2022, but some couples are still facing challenges when it comes to keeping a marriage intact. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with therapist Marissa Nelson and divorce lawyer Robert Stephan Cohen about what advice they give couples; and hears marital tips from Danielle and Adam Silverstein, whose podcast, "Marriage and Martinis," is a no-holds-barred examination of how relationships can be tested.

ALMANAC: February 16

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

The way TV news crews work: "Sunday Morning" visits the studio of David Macaulay, the author-illustrator of "The Way Things Work." CBS News

BOOKS: David Macaulay, America's "Explainer-in-chief"

Author David Macaulay has spent more than 50 years finding ways to explain things, via his humorous and intricately illustrated books featuring wooly mammoth guides – his attempt to hook young readers on the wonders right before their eyes. Macaulay visits the "Building Stories" exhibit at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., and explains to correspondent Martha Teichner how, for Macaulay, sketching is seeing, and why procrastination can be a gift.

U.S.: A government worker's message for Elon Musk

Since taking office, President Trump and his advisor, billionaire business owner Elon Musk, have worked to winnow the ranks of federal workers. At times questioning the contributions of some federal employees, they are also enticing more than two million government employees to quit, and have moved to shutter entire agencies. But how will the public lose out if government workers lose their jobs? "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa reports.

Actor Edward Norton, an Oscar nominee for the film "A Complete Unknown." CBS News

MOVIES: Edward Norton on becoming Pete Seeger in "A Complete Unknown"

Actor Edward Norton received his fourth Oscar nomination for his portrayal of legendary folk singer Pete Seeger in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown." He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about cultivating authenticity in his performances, such as learning the banjo; his response to the early critical reaction toward "Fight Club"; and reflects on the advice of a casting director who once suggested he find another profession. They also visit the legendary Shangri-La recording studio, in Malibu, California, considered hallowed ground for Dylan fans.

To watch a trailer for "A Complete Unknown," click on the video player below:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



U.S.: Building a humane world for animals

The Black Beauty Ranch, in East Texas, is a sanctuary where hundreds of rescued animals – from donkeys, tigers and bison, to kangaroos, macaques and lemurs – reside in a protected habitat. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at the work of the Humane Society of the United States, whose name change to Humane World for Animals underscores its mission to improve the welfare of animals across the globe.

TV: Looking back at 50 years of "Saturday Night Live"

On October 11, 1975, people tuning into the debut of a late-night comedy show saw something unlike any TV variety extravaganza they'd ever seen. Fifty years later, "Saturday Night Live," produced almost continuously by Lorne Michaels, is now an entrenched part of pop culture – 90 minutes of live comedy sketches, commercial parodies and musical acts, headlined by a different celebrity host each week. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with former cast members Rachel Dratch and Fred Armisen, writers Alan Zweibel and Paula Pell, and with Susan Morrison, author of "Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live," about the creation of a television landmark.

SUNDAY JOURNAL: Middle East latest

Chris Livesay reports.



COMMENTARY: Marvin Kalb on how a Trump-Putin summit could lead to disaster

Veteran CBS and NBC journalist Marvin Kalb discusses why he believes an agreement between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that betrays Ukraine could send a chilling message to the rest of the world about America's position as a trusted global leader.

"A Different Russia: Khrushchev and Kennedy on a Collision Course" by Marvin Kalb (BookBaby), in Trade Paperback format, available via Amazon and Barnes & Noble



