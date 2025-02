David Macaulay, America's "Explainer-in-chief" Author David Macaulay has spent more than 50 years finding ways to explain things, via his humorous and intricately illustrated books featuring wooly mammoth guides – his attempt to hook young readers on the wonders right before their eyes. Macaulay visits the "Building Stories" exhibit at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., and explains to correspondent Martha Teichner how, for Macaulay, sketching is seeing, and why procrastination can be a gift.