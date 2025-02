For better … or for worse Divorce rates in America dropped 27 percent between 2012 and 2022, but some couples are still facing challenges when it comes to keeping a marriage intact. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with therapist Marissa Nelson and divorce lawyer Robert Stephan Cohen about what advice they give couples; and hears marital tips from Danielle and Adam Silverstein, whose podcast, "Marriage and Martinis," is a no-holds-barred examination of how relationships can be tested.