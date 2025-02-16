Edward Norton on becoming Pete Seeger in "A Complete Unknown" Actor Edward Norton received his fourth Oscar nomination for his portrayal of legendary folk singer Pete Seeger in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown." He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about cultivating authenticity in his performances, such as learning the banjo; his response to the early critical reaction toward "Fight Club"; and reflects on the advice of a casting director who once suggested he find another profession. They also visit the legendary Shangri-La recording studio, in Malibu, California, considered hallowed ground for Dylan fans.