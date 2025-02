Building a humane world for animals The Black Beauty Ranch, in East Texas, is a sanctuary where hundreds of rescued animals – from donkeys, tigers and bison, to zebras, macaques and lemurs – reside in a protected habitat. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at the work of the Humane Society of the United States, whose name change to Humane World for Animals underscores its mission to improve the welfare of animals across the globe.