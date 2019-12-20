This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 22)

COVER STORY: Crowdsourced charity

In the old days people might have turned to the government or to charities such as churches for help; today the first place many people seem to turn to is GoFundMe, a crowdsourcing website, now almost 10 years old, where anyone can appeal to the public to contribute money for pretty much anything – medical bills, disaster relief, funeral expenses, acts of kindness. "Sunday Morning" Contributor David Pogue examines the acts of good will, and occasional fraud, on crowdsourcing sites, and looks at the economics and transparency of charity via social media.

ART: Nativity scenes

In 1223, in Italy, St. Francis of Assisi created the very first nativity scene as we know it, to inspire the local townspeople. Meant to mark the birth of Jesus, each nativity is an artistic expression of personal faith. Correspondent Nikki Battiste talks with Professor Eric Barreto of the Princeton Theological Seminary about the history of nativities, and visits the University of Dayton's Marian Library collection of nativities from around the world. She also checks out a living nativity scene in Mount Laurel, N.J.

MUSIC: Irving Berlin

Some of our most cherished holiday songs, including "White Christmas" and "Easter Parade," as well as "God Bless America," were written by the prolific composer-lyricist Irving Berlin (1888-1989), a Jewish immigrant from Russia. Mo Rocca talks about the remarkable life of Berlin, who wrote hundreds of standards, with granddaughter Katherine Swett; Broadway musical director and conductor Andy Einhorn; Josh Perelman, Chief Curator at the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, and ultra-Orthodox singer Shulem Lemmer.

BOOK EXCERPT: "Irving Berlin: New York Genius" by James Kaplan

Potato pancakes are a Hanukkah tradition. CBS News

FOOD: Latkes

Why are latkes – crispy, fried, slightly oniony potato pancakes – associated with the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah? The story of the miracle of the oil is anything but simple, as correspondent Martha Teichner notes. She talks with Jewish food historian and cookbook writer Jayne Cohen, and with Niki Russ Federman, a fourth-generation owner of Russ & Daughters, a New York City institution of Jewish food for 105 years.

WEB EXTRA: Classic latke recipes from Jayne Cohen

Jennifer Lopez with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, the celebrated sing-dancer-actress-businesswoman and mom, speaks with "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil about her work in the film "Hustlers"; her upcoming movie, "Marry Me"; her future marriage to baseball great Alex Rodriguez; and what it meant to turn 50 this past year.

PREVIEW: Jennifer Lopez on filming "Hustlers" and creating "something crazy and good"

PREVIEW: Jennifer Lopez on upcoming Super Bowl halftime show: "It's like winning the Oscar" | Watch Video

OPINION: December sucks

Commentator Jim Gaffigan has some thoughts about "the most wonderful time of the year." Spoiler Alert: There are no visions of sugar plums dancing in his head.

CALENDAR: Week of December 23

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



From 1854 to 1929, 250,000 abandoned or orphaned children were put on trains and taken from East Coast cities to the Midwest and beyond. National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center

"MOBITUARIES": The legacy of the Orphan Train

Mo Rocca shares the story of a largely-forgotten social experiment, begun in the 1850s, in which children were transported from the cities to live in the heartland.



TAKE FIVE: Arts and events around the U.S. (December 20) - Coming soon!

Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of events this coming week.

